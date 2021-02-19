Left Menu

Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Friday urged legislators of his Janata Dal (United) to setan example with ''positive'' use of the social media.

At a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party held soonafter the inaugural day of the budget session, he alsounderscored the need for MLAs and MLCs, especially the newly-elected ones, to make themselves well acquainted with therules pertaining to proceedings of the House.

''Among the many pieces of advice given to members atthe meeting was positive use of social media which has, sadly,become a handy tool in the hands of those with anti-socialtendencies,'' Kumar told reporters outside the party officehere.

The chief minister, who gave up the party president'spost last month, was accompanied by veteran leader and formerSpeaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and he said ''another sessionwill be held on Wednesday when the experienced ones will helpthe newbies learn the ropes''.

Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the rate atwhich the first round of COVID-19 vaccination has taken placein Bihar.

''We are looking forward to the next round which wouldbegin next month and cover people from walks of life outsidethe health sector. Priority will be given to those over theage of 50, and those who may be younger but have seriousmedical conditions,'' he said.

He disclosed the state machinery was fully geared upfor the next round, and expressed confidence that the Centrewill keep up its cooperation and provide Bihar with anadequate number of vials.

Replying to a query, the chief minister said he willbe attending via video conference a meeting of the Niti Aayogscheduled on Saturday.

''Officials of the policy formulation body have been intouch with state officials for quite some time and necessaryinputs have been shared.

Tomorrow's meeting, which will begin before noon andcontinue till the evening, is a formal one in which I willalso be present,'' he added.

