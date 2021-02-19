Desperate for power, DMK is spreading false propaganda: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Friday accused DMK chief M K Stalin ofspreading false propaganda against the ruling AIADMK forpolitical gains and said the opposition party cannot succeedas the people are vigilant.

Claiming that the opposition leader heaped baselesscharges against his government, Palaniswami, who is co-coordinator of the AIADMK said, ''Stalin enacts a drama atevery instance, as he is desperate to come to power. But noone can deceive the people.

Addressing women self-help groups at Vasudevanallur andrepresentatives of the youth, IT and womens wings of hisparty at Sankarankovil in this southern district, the chiefminister asked the AIADMK youth and IT wing members to defeatthe false propaganda of the DMK.

''You should involve wholeheartedly and highlight theachievement of the AIADMK government, he said.

Palaniswami, who wound up his three-day poll campaign inthe southern districts on Friday, also exhorted the people notto be swayed by poll assurances of the opposition DMK, sayingit can never come to power.

At Kadayanallur, the chief minister briefly stopped hisspeech on two occasions to allow two ambulances to pass bywithout any hindrance and reach the Tenkasi governmenthospital.

''Make way for the ambulance to pass,'' the chief ministerappealed to the large crowd that gathered to listen to him.

PTI JSPVS VS

