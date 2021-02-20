Left Menu

Congress holds half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh against fuel price rise

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is observing a half-day statewide 'bandh' on Saturday to protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:15 IST
Congress holds half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh against fuel price rise
Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is observing a half-day statewide 'bandh' on Saturday to protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices. Former chief minister Kamal Nath appealed to the people of the state to cooperate and make the shutdown a success.

"Today Madhya Pradesh will observe bandh till 2 pm. People are in distress due to skyrocketing prices of diesel and petrol. The government is busy collecting revenue and it is least bothered about giving relief to the public," Kamal Nath said. Former chief minister Kamal Nath appealed to the people of the state to participate in the bandh. Nath, in his statement, alleged that the government, instead of offering support to the common man in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, was putting more financial burden on them by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel.

He urged the people of the state to make Congress' half-day bandh a success and wake up the Government. "I appeal to the people to join in the bandh in an attempt to wake up the government," he said.

Kamal Nath on Thursday has said that fuel prices have increased for the ninth straight day and in Annuppur's Kotma the petrol prices have crossed Rs 100. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden believes US will be approaching normalcy by end of this year

President Joe Biden has said that he believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.Biden on Friday toured a manufacturing facility of Pfize...

Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has run its course in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said. The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter mo...

WRAPUP 4-Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, writers and poets, and transport workers among those coming out to demand an end to military rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ot...

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021