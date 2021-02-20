Opposition wanted some public places to be reopened: Raut

Amid a spurt in coronavirus casesin Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimedthat Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not in favour ofopening up all public places.

It was the opposition which was demanding thatrestrictions be removed, he said, speaking to reporters here.

The chief minister had taken an overview of thesituation and he was not willing to remove restrictions oncertain public places in view of the pandemic, Raut said.

''But the government reopened some places due to thedemand of opposition parties,'' he said, in apparent referenceto the BJP's agitation last year seeking reopening ofreligious places in the state.

Maharashtra recorded more than 6,000 new coronavirusinfections for the first time in three months on Friday.

Asked about the allegations faced by Shiv Senaminister Sanjay Rathod in connection with a 23-year-oldwoman's suicide in Pune, he said probe was going on, and thechief minister would take appropriate decision about Rathod.

