KS Eshwarappa slams Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy over Ram temple donation remarks, says 'both destroying their political parties'

Accusing former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy of destroying their respective political parties, the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Saturday slammed both the former chief ministers for their remarks over Ram temple donation.

ANI | Kalaburgi (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:12 IST
Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister K. S. Eshwarappa speaks to ANI in Kalaburgi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Accusing former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy of destroying their respective political parties, the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Saturday slammed both the former chief ministers for their remarks over Ram temple donation. "One Siddaramaiah is enough to destroy the Congress party. Similarly, HD Kumaraswamy is destroying his party (JD-S). Even the poor are giving Rs 10 each (for Ram temple) out of devotion. Siddaramaiah says that it is disputed land, so he will not contribute," Eshwarappa said while speaking to ANI.

This comes after Siddaramaiah, earlier in the day, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing with the emotions of the people in the name of God, and demanded Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust to give accounts of donations collected to construct Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Before this, Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had targeted Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) saying that there is no transparency in Ram Temple donations.

Comparing senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to extremist Islamic organisation, Eshwarappa said, "Popular Front of India (PFI) tells people to not contribute (for Ram Temple) as it is disputed land, Siddaramaiah says the same. They have the same opinion. There is no difference between Siddaramaiah and PFI." The remarks come in the backdrop of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement on Friday that a case has been filed against Anis Ahmed, general secretary of PFI, after he allegedly asked Muslims not to offer donations for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

