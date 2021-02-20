Left Menu

U.S. President Biden, Canada's Trudeau to hold bilateral meeting next week

While Biden has had at-times lengthy calls with several foreign leaders, the meeting with Trudeau will also extend to lower-level meetings between Cabinet ministers. The event will be virtual.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:11 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will hold his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which will highlight the strong and deep partnership between the two neighbors, the White House said on Saturday.

"The meeting will be an opportunity for the two leaders to review joint efforts in areas of mutual interest such as the COVID-19 response, climate change, and the economic ties that bind our countries, as well as the deep people-to-people bonds we share," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. While Biden has had at-times lengthy calls with several foreign leaders, the meeting with Trudeau will also extend to lower-level meetings between Cabinet ministers.

The event will be virtual. Biden and his Cabinet will also meet virtually with Canada's ministers on a range of bilateral and global issues, Psaki added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

