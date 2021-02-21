Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates meeting of BJP national office bearers in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be chaired by BJP President JP Nadda.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:00 IST
PM Modi inaugurates meeting of BJP national office bearers in Delhi
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a meeting of BJP's national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be chaired by BJP President JP Nadda. The Prime Minister will also address the BJP meet.

A lamp was lighted at the start of the event by Prime Minister Modi and BJP President Nadda. Thereafter 'Vande Mataram' was played at the NDMC convention centre. A BJP release on Saturday had said the meeting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm.

Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs are taking part in the meeting. On Saturday, BJP National President held a meeting with the party's national general secretaries over Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

BJP leaders including Arun Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Tarun Chugh, Dilip Saikia, CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Daggubati Purandareswari attended the meeting at the party's headquarters in the national capital. The leaders also discussed the party's organisational activities and farmers' agitation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barring judge from hearing case against Imran Khan undermines Judiciary: Pak Justice Isa

Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has called the apex courts order of barring him from hearing matters on Prime Minister Imran Khan as an attempt to undermine the judiciary. According to a report by The News International, Chief ...

Malaysia receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, February 21 ANIXinhua Malaysia received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, boosting its capability in the fight against the pandemic. Some 312,390 doses of the vaccine, jointly developed by US pharmaceuti...

MATCHDAY: Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday ENGLAND Manchester City is on a 17-match winning run heading into the trip to Arsenal and has opened up a 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester at the top of the Premier Le...

Horticulture Department provides subsidies to farmers to boost fruit plantation in J-K's Poonch

The Horticulture department in the Poonch district provides fruit saplings at subsidized rates to farmers to boost fruit plantations under different schemes of the department in the state. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, Officer, Horticultur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021