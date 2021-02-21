BJP's Girish Gautam files nomination for MP Assembly Speaker's post

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Girish Gautam on Sunday filed nomination for the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the nomination filing process.

Rameshwar Sharma is currently serving as the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha pro tem Speaker. He was appointed as the pro tem Speaker in July 2020. (ANI)

