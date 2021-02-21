Left Menu

Turkey's president wishes to improve testy relations with US

Erdogan said Saturday the US did not give Turkey the desired support and solidarity in fighting the PKK and linked groups, demanding a clear stance from Turkeys allies.He also repeated the frustration over the continued US residency of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating the bloody 2016 coup attempt.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:02 IST
Turkey's president wishes to improve testy relations with US
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey's president says mutual interests with the United States outweigh their differences and has called for more cooperation with President Joe Biden's new US administration.

In a video message late Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that Turkish-American relations were "seriously tested" but stressed that their strategic partnership has "overcome all kinds of difficulties." Erdogan's conciliatory tone follows his strongly-worded accusations that the US-supported Kurdish militants, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish hostages held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK in a cave complex in northern Iraq.

Ankara has been infuriated by American support for Syrian Kurdish fighters in combatting the Islamic State group, saying they are linked to the decades-long Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey that the US also lists as terrorists. Erdogan said Saturday the US did not give Turkey the "desired support and solidarity" in fighting the PKK and linked groups, demanding a "clear stance" from Turkey's allies.

He also repeated the frustration over the continued US residency of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating the bloody 2016 coup attempt. Turkey wants Gulen's extradition. He denies the allegations of links to the attempted coup.

"We believe our common interests with America far outweigh our differing opinions," Erdogan said, adding that he wanted to strengthen relations through a "long-term perspective based on win-win." Erdogan's video message was aired during the launch of a Turkish television channel in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong's 'Mahajoot' an unholy alliance, says Assam CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday described the opposition Congress-led Mahajoot as an unholy alliance, saying it will not be acceptable to the people of the state as one of its constituents, the AIUDF, espouses the cause of...

PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of Kolkata Metros North-SouthLine from Noapara to Dakshineswar on Monday, an official said.The prime minister will flag off a train from Noaparato Dakshineswar from a program in the...

Sudan floats currency, part of measures to overhaul economy

Sudan took the unprecedented but expected step of floating its currency Sunday, meeting a major demand by international financial institutions to help transitional authorities overhaul the battered economy.The flotation is the boldest econo...

Russia records 12,742 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 21 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,742 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 12,953 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,164,726, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday. Over the past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021