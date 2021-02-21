West Bengal BJP urges EC, Shah to act against TMC cadres involved in attacking Parivartan Yatra

West Bengal BJP Vice President Pratap Banerjee on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over "attack on Parivartan Yatra at Minakha Bazar, Basirhat, North 24 Paragnas on February 20" allegedly by Trinamool Congress members. In the letter, Banerjee urged the Home Minister and Election Commission to take action and ensure the peaceful conduct of elections.

"...after seeing the success of such Parivartan Yatra and gaining popularity among the people, AITC's miscreants threw non-stop bombs and bricks as well as air-firing upon such Parivartan Yatra at Minakha Bazar, near Cheital Bridge, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas on February 20, 2021, at 4.30 pm in the presence of Media. Local police were mute spectator, now West Bengal police are became AITC cadres," said Banerjee in the letter. He alleged that due to 'ruthless bombing and bricks-throwing' many supporters of BJP, along with innocent people were injured, and vehicles were damaged.

"Despite the prior intimation, local administration did not take any steps toward safety and security of the participants of such Parivartan Yatra.SP, North 24 Parganas should be transferred immediately on such failure on his part," the BJP leader said. He alleged that "local police either implicate BJP's supporters or arrest innocent people for eyewash".

"We hereby request you to kindly take action against such biased officers along with such AITC's miscreants and also deploy honest and neutral officers to conduct peaceful and fair assembly election in West Bengal," he added. (ANI)

