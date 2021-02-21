Left Menu

West Bengal BJP urges EC, Shah to act against TMC cadres involved in attacking Parivartan Yatra

West Bengal BJP Vice President Pratap Banerjee on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over "attack on Parivartan Yatra at Minakha Bazar, Basirhat, North 24 Paragnas on February 20" allegedly by Trinamool Congress members.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 15:14 IST
West Bengal BJP urges EC, Shah to act against TMC cadres involved in attacking Parivartan Yatra
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP Vice President Pratap Banerjee on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over "attack on Parivartan Yatra at Minakha Bazar, Basirhat, North 24 Paragnas on February 20" allegedly by Trinamool Congress members. In the letter, Banerjee urged the Home Minister and Election Commission to take action and ensure the peaceful conduct of elections.

"...after seeing the success of such Parivartan Yatra and gaining popularity among the people, AITC's miscreants threw non-stop bombs and bricks as well as air-firing upon such Parivartan Yatra at Minakha Bazar, near Cheital Bridge, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas on February 20, 2021, at 4.30 pm in the presence of Media. Local police were mute spectator, now West Bengal police are became AITC cadres," said Banerjee in the letter. He alleged that due to 'ruthless bombing and bricks-throwing' many supporters of BJP, along with innocent people were injured, and vehicles were damaged.

"Despite the prior intimation, local administration did not take any steps toward safety and security of the participants of such Parivartan Yatra.SP, North 24 Parganas should be transferred immediately on such failure on his part," the BJP leader said. He alleged that "local police either implicate BJP's supporters or arrest innocent people for eyewash".

"We hereby request you to kindly take action against such biased officers along with such AITC's miscreants and also deploy honest and neutral officers to conduct peaceful and fair assembly election in West Bengal," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI notice to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife in coal pilferage case

The CBI on Sunday served a notice to the wife of TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees nephew Abhishek Banerjee at his Kolkata residence asking her to join the probe in the coal pilferage case, a development that could further rais...

1 killed, 14 injured in car explosion in Lashkargah city of Afghanistan

One person was killed and 14 others were wounded in a blast that hit a car in Lashkargah city, capital of Helmand province, on Sunday morning, Tolo News reported citing hospital officials. The incident took place around 1000 am local time i...

WHO says still has no details from Tanzania COVID-19 response

The head of the World Health Organization urged Tanzania on Sunday to share information on its measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying the authorities there had repeatedly ignored his requests.President John Magufulis skeptical ...

Muthoot Homefin plans to disburse Rs 700 cr home loans in FY22

Muthoot Homefin India Ltd MHIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Muthoot Finance, on Sunday said it plans to disburse Rs 700 crore of home loans in the 2021-22 fiscal.In the first nine months of 2020-21, the housing finance company disbursed Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021