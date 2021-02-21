Left Menu

Sreedharan's impact likely to be 'minimal'; BJP not serious contender in Kerala: Tharoor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 15:17 IST
Sreedharan's impact likely to be 'minimal'; BJP not serious contender in Kerala: Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Fille photo) Image Credit: ANI

With E Sreedharan throwing his hat in the political ring by deciding to join the BJP, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the technocrat is likely to have a ''minimal'' impact on the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, and asserted that the BJP is not a serious contender except in a few seats in the state.

Tharoor also said it will be very difficult for the BJP to improve upon its performance of winning one seat in the 2016 assembly polls and the high point of Sreedharan's impact on Kerala elections will turn out to be the announcement of joining the BJP itself.

In an interview with PTI, Tharoor said he was surprised at the announcement that Sreedharan was going to enter the political fray and join the BJP.

He said Sreedharan's entry came as a surprise to him because the technocrat had a long innings executing engineering projects, not making or implementing policies in a fractious democracy. ''It's a very different world,'' he added.

Asked what kind of impact Sreedharan could have on the Kerala Assembly polls, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said, ''Since he has no political background or experience, I think his impact is likely to be minimal.'' ''When I joined politics at 53, I thought I had left it too late to make the kind of impact I felt I was capable of. What can I say about someone who is 88?'' Tharoor said.

On whether Sreedharan's entry will make the Kerala polls a three-way contest and the BJP will emerge as a serious contender alongside the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), he said the BJP is not a serious contender at all except in a handful of seats, and it will be very difficult for the party to improve upon the one seat it won last time. ''The high point of the impact (of Sreedharan) will turn out to be this announcement itself,'' the 64-year-old former Union minister said.

Sreedharan, who recently announced that he will enter the political fray by joining the BJP, had told PTI last week that he will contest the assembly elections if the BJP wants and will also be open to chief ministership if the party asks.

Known as the 'Metroman' and for completing big infrastructure projects, the 88-year-old technocrat has also said his main aim is to help the BJP come to power in Kerala.

Sreedharan's entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being seen as a major boost for the party in election-bound Kerala. The state has been ruled by the LDF and the Congress-led UDF alternately for the past many years.

Tharoor said the UDF has the talent, the experience and the creative energy to build a new narrative for the future of Kerala.

''What I am working on is intended to be, above all, a 'people's manifesto' -- not just about what the Congress will do for the people of Kerala, but what the people of Kerala want and expect the Congress to do for them,'' said Tharoor, who has been entrusted by the Congress in bringing various pertinent issues into the UDF's election manifesto.

''That is why it is so important to seek suggestions and inputs from the people, about what they judge to be lacking in their lives that a receptive and inclusive government would seek to provide,'' he said. The end product should reflect a vision for 21st century Kerala and lay out some practical directions for the state to unleash its true potential and develop into a progressive and self-reliant place, offering abundant opportunities to its people, especially the youth, Tharoor said.

''I see our 'Talk To Tharoor' campaign as an opportunity for the UDF to serve the people of Kerala through creative ideas, responsible governance and the courage and confidence to rise to the aspirations of our people,'' he said.

It is sad but true that Keralites flourish everywhere in the world they go to, more easily than in Kerala, Tharoor argued. ''We must remove the obstacles that prevent Keralites from thriving in Kerala. The UDF has the talent, the experience and the creative energy to build a new narrative for the future,'' he said.

The polls for the 140-member Kerala Assembly are likely to be held in April-May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says still has no details from Tanzania COVID-19 response

The head of the World Health Organization urged Tanzania on Sunday to share information on its measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying the authorities there had repeatedly ignored his requests.President John Magufulis skeptical ...

Malaysia's AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in new restructuring proposal - document

Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd AAX has proposed a separate restructuring program for its aircraft lessors that aims to tackle their concerns, citing chance to recover rental losses, a document seen by Reuters shows.The air...

Israel's COVID vaccination pass opens fast track to normal life

Israel reopened swathes of its economy including malls and leisure facilities on Sunday, with the government saying the start of a return to routine was enabled by COVID-19 vaccines administered to almost half the population. Shops were ope...

UK starting to restrict spread of virus variants, Hancock says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said tougher border measures and enhanced contract tracing appeared to have restricted the spread of coronavirus variants from Brazil and South Africa.Hancock said a roadmap to ease Englands third natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021