Urdu Bulletin: BJP's win in Gujarat local body polls, Disha Ravi's bail covered prominently

Various Urdu publications on Wednesday gave prominent coverage to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strong performance in the Gujarat municipal corporation elections held yesterday. News of Bengaluru climate activist Disha Ravi getting bail in the 'toolkit' case from a Delhi court was also widely covered in several Urdu publications.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira Banerjee was also highlighted in most publications. Hindustan Express: The publication highlighted PM Narendra Modi-led BJP's emphatic win in the Gujarat local body polls, improving its performance from the 2016 polls. Congress' humiliating defeat was also widely reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also gave a good performance in the elections, becoming the number two party here, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Gujarat population wanted the Delhi model, it said. The newspaper also reported the Delhi High Court granting bail to Disha Ravi after nine days on Tuesday. The court expressed anger against the government, it reported. Disha was arrested by Delhi Police for a 'toolkit' document case related to the ongoing farmers' protests.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication reported the second wave of COVID-19 and the alert raised in five states. Entry in these states at the border and airport will be granted only after a coronavirus test. It also pointed out that Rajasthan and Maharashtra have imposed curfews in some cities due to rising cases. It also reported PM Modi's statement that the government is working with a four-pronged strategy towards a healthy India. The Prime Minister said the budget allocated to the health sector in this year's budget is unprecedented and shows the Government's commitment to providing better healthcare to every citizen, the newspaper reported. (ANI)

