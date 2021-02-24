Left Menu

China says Iran nuclear issue at 'critical point'

Developments surrounding Irans nuclear programme are at a critical point and lifting sanctions on the country is key to breaking the deadlock, Chinas Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. We have always believed that the return of the US to the comprehensive agreement and the lifting of sanctions against Iran are the keys to breaking the deadlock in the Iranian nuclear issue, Wang said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:08 IST
China says Iran nuclear issue at 'critical point'
Representative Image. Image Credit: Needpix

Developments surrounding Iran's nuclear programme are at a "critical point" and lifting sanctions on the country is key to breaking the deadlock, China's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin's comments came a day after Iran officially began restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities in a bid to pressure European countries and the US into lifting crippling economic sanctions and restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is a party to the agreement known as the JCPOA, while also maintaining friendly relations and close economic ties with Tehran. That has long set China against sanctions, and Beijing worked with Germany, France, Britain and Russia to maintain the deal after former President Donald Trump's decision to pull the US unilaterally out in 2018. The new administration of President Joe Biden has sought to reverse that decision, although Iran's violations of the JCPOA and the move Tuesday to limit international inspections underscore how difficult that task is. "The current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue is at a critical point, with both opportunities and challenges,'' Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. "We have always believed that the return of the US to the comprehensive agreement and the lifting of sanctions against Iran are the keys to breaking the deadlock in the Iranian nuclear issue,'' Wang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power to go public via $8-bln SPAC deal

Indias largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II, in a deal that values the merged entity at roughly 8 billion.The deal will be financed ...

Fisker to collaborate with Foxconn on EV project

Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said on Wednesday it will collaborate with Foxconn on an electric vehicle project and forecast that production would start in the fourth quarter of 2023.Fiskers shares were up nearly 18 in trading before the be...

'Insulting Indians favourite pastime' of Rahul Gandhi: Javadekar, calls opposition leader "superficial"

Amid a political slugfest over Rahul Gandhis north-south comment, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday called the opposition leader superficial and said insulting Indians was Gandhis favourite pastime. Javadekar also said the Congr...

INSIGHT-In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian and indigenous. And for once, in her view, she is being heard.For decades her family picked and panned the borderland near Venezuela, scouring the hills for diamonds and gold. They kept digging even afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021