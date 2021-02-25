Left Menu

'Godse supporter' ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday welcomed Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia into the fold.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:04 IST
'Godse supporter' ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh
Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia (second from right) joined Congress (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday welcomed Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia into the fold. Congress has been a vocal critic of the Hindu Mahasabha, who had time and again tried to project Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a 'nationalist' and 'patriotic' figure.

On November 15, 2017, Mahasabha installed an idol of Godse in its office and tried to convert it into a 'temple'. Chaurasia was part of that event. Offering an explanation, Chaurasia said that he was 'framed' into being part of the event.

"Hindu Mahasabha conspired against me to make me part of that event. I was at the event and they asked me to offer my prayers to all the pictures of great personalities around the hall. Then somebody gestured towards the Godse idol and without realising, I offered water to it. I was framed. They wanted to show that a former Congress member was supporting Godse. I lodged a strong protest after I realised what happened," said the former Hindu Mahasabha leader. He added that he had been keeping himself away from Hindu Mahasabha's programmes since the event, as his "consciousness did not allow' him to cater to the party's ideology.

However, in another event organised on December 11, 2018, Chaurasia was heard saying that he "learned a lot from him (Godse)" "I was born a Congressman," said Chaurasia, and added, "I had contested and won an election on Congress' ticket. In the next election, my ticket was given to someone else. I was in Delhi at that time and the Hindu Mahasabha chief there asked me to contest the election from his party. I filed for nomination immediately in Delhi itself."

After joining Congress, he said he is 'reunited with his family'. "I was stuck with Hindu Mahasabha," the former Hindu Mahasabha leader added. Chaurasia had joined the Congress ahead of the Madhya Pradesh civic body elections in presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shaw slams 227 not out, highest individual score in Vijay Hazare as Mumbai beat Puducherry

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championships as he smashed an unbeaten 227 off just 152 balls to help Mumbai beat Puducherry by 233 runs in their Elite Gr...

INTERVIEW-The school leader getting New Mexico's tribes online

Working with rural tribal communities in the southwestern U.S. state of New Mexico, Kimball Sekaquaptewa knows more than most about the challenges of remote schooling. As chief technology director at Santa Fe Indian School, she serves more ...

The only politics people will accept is politics of development and good governance; they will keep at a distance anti-development forces: Modi at public meeting in TN. PTI SA BN BN BN

The only politics people will accept is politics of development and good governance they will keep at a distance anti-development forces Modi at public meeting in TN. PTI SA BN BN BN...

Pfizer studying effects of 3rd vaccine dose

Pfizer announced on Thursday that it has begun studying a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, part of a strategy to guard against mutated versions of the coronavirus.Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021