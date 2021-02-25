To protest fuel price hike, Mamata Banerjee takes electric scooter to office

Left Menu

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee rode pillion on an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna from her residence at Kalighat in Kolkata.. Image Credit: ANI

Protesting against fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode pillion on an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna from her residence at Kalighat in Kolkata. With a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, Banerjee sat behind a Trinamool Congress leader who rode the battery-powered electric scooter.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said, "There was demonetisation, and now fuel prices are rising. Modi government is selling everything in the country. From Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to coal everything in the country is being sold. This is an anti-people, anti-youth and anti-farmer government." Over a period of time the prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply in the country.

Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the fuel price rise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

