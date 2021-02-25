Left Menu

JD(U) demands impartial probe into death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:11 IST
JD(U) demands impartial probe into death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar

The JD(U) on Thursday cited a purported suicide note of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, who was found dead in a hotel room in Mumbai earlier this week, to allege that he took the extreme step after being harassed by the administrator and top officials of the Union Territory.

Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi demanded that Mumbai Police should conduct an impartial probe into the death, and the deceased MP's family should get justice.

Delkar in the ''suicide note'', which is in Gujarati, has stated that he was committing suicide due to harassment and non-cooperative attitude of the superintendent of police, the administrator of the Union Territory and some other officials, Tyagi told reporters here.

He said a high-powered JD(U) delegation was set to visit Silvassa after the party won 17 out of the 20 recently conducted nagar panchayat elections there, and asserted that Delkar, as an associate, had played an important role in that.

''We were to leave for the airport when we got the sad news of his suicide,'' Tyagi said.

He said the matter will also be raised by his party in Parliament as it was a question of an MP's rights and whether people's problems will be solved by their elected representatives or will they be left to the ''whims of bureaucrats''.

The body of Delkar (58), Independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hotel room in the Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

Delkar was a seven-term Lok Sabha member from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

He was also a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs, of the Lower House. Delkar is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

