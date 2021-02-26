US looks forward to engaging allies and partners to address global challenges: new US Amb to UN

Left Menu

26-02-2021
The US is "clear-eyed" about current global issues, including elevating human rights, reforming the United Nations, and addressing old and new conflicts around the world, the country's new envoy to the UN has said, as she affirmed Washington's resolve to work together with its allies and partners to meet these challenges.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday formally presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the world body's headquarters, just days before Washington assumes the rotating presidency of the powerful Security Council for March.

Addressing reporters at the Security Council stakeout, Thomas-Greenfield said the United Nations is the world's "most important forum'' for bringing people and countries together.

She said the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris knows that "when America is at the table and acting by our values, the United States is an indispensable institution" for the advancement of peace, security, and collective well-being.

"We're clear-eyed about the difficult work that needs to be done, from elevating human rights to reforming the UN itself to addressing conflicts old and new around the world, and we look forward to engaging our allies and our partners to get it done. After all, we're stronger when we are working together," she said in her brief remarks.

Thomas-Greenfield has served as a US diplomat for more than 35 years before she retired.

She said that throughout her tenure as an American diplomat, she "found that diplomacy is about showing compassion, it's about managing points of differentiation, and it's about bringing people together." She said there is tremendous work that needs to be done and she "not only had to hit the ground running, but I am also actually hitting the ground sprinting." She asserted that "multilateralism is back, and diplomacy is back, and America is back, and we're ready to get to work." In his remarks at the presentation of credentials by Thomas-Greenfield, Guterres welcomed her to the UN saying "you are at home''.

"First of all, because you represent the United States of America, our host country – it's a fundamental pillar of the United Nations and international cooperation - and second, because you are not only a very distinguished diplomat but a very passionate citizen of the world," he said.

Guterres added that Thomas-Greenfield has been committed to the protection of refugees and has fought for the cause in a "relevant and distinguished way." Last month, as she testified at her confirmation hearing held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thomas-Greenfield had said that when America exerts its influence by its values, the UN can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace and security.

