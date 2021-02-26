Left Menu

Will approach polls with agenda of development and form govt in 4 states, Puducherry: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:54 IST
Will approach polls with agenda of development and form govt in 4 states, Puducherry: BJP

Confident of winning all the five upcoming Assembly polls, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, the BJP said it will reach out to people with a positive agenda of development and a self-reliant India.

Voting for the Assembly polls in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry will begin on March 27, with West Bengal to witness the maximum of eight phases of polling continuing till April 29, the EC announced on Friday. Counting of votes for the four states and Puducherry will be taken up on May 2.

Welcoming the announcement of the poll schedule, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said, ''We will go to people with a positive agenda of development, a self-reliant India and the welfare work done by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' Talking about West Bengal, which is witnessing a high-octane battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, he said the people of the state have made up their mind to vote the saffron party to power.

He further said not only in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its allies, will form the government in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry too.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, while polling for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 6.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven the last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of the West Bengal polls has been scheduled on April 1 and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase for 31 seats on April 6, the fourth phase for 44 constituencies on April 10, the fifth phase for 45 seats on April 17, the sixth phase for 43 seats on April 22, the seventh phase for 36 seats on April 26 and the eighth phase for 35 seats on April 29, Arora said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021