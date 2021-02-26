Left Menu

Political parties in Assam welcome three-phase assembly elections

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:31 IST
Political parties in Assam welcomed the three-phase assembly elections in the state announced by the Election Commission of India on Friday, hoping that polls will be free and fair amid strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Elections in the northeastern state will be conducted on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

''The ECI has taken the decision considering the prevailing COVID situation. We welcome the three-phase polls,'' BJP state unit president Ranjeet Dass said.

He also welcomed the ECI's decision to allow senior citizens above 80 years of age to cast their votes through postal ballots and hailed the ECI for taking into consideration the schedule of examinations of students.

''It is good to see that the process will be completed before the Rongali Bihu celebrations,'' Dass said.

'Rongali Bihu' will be celebrated on April 13 this year.

The opposition Congress hoped that the elections will be free and fair.

''We are ready for the upcoming polls and expect that the ECI will ensure free and fair elections,'' Congress spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said.

Congress partner AIUDF hailed the ECI's announcement and its chief Badruddin Ajmal said the poll panel has ensured that ''the process will be over before the commencement of major examinations, the Bihu festival and the Ramzan''.

AGP spokesman Tapan Das congratulated the ECI for considering the party's views expressed before the poll panel in January.

''We had requested for at least two-phase polls and sought for an increase in the number of polling stations.

Representatives of the party also urged the panel to ramp up the seizure activities and demanded tight security arrangements during the elections and counting. We thank the commission for considering our views,'' he said.

Of the 126 assembly constituencies, polling to 47, mostly in Upper Assam, will be held in the first phase on March 27 while 39, in Barak Valley and central Assam, will go to polls on April 1.

Polling to the remaining 40 seats in Lower Assam will be held in the third and final phase on April 6.

