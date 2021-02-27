People joining AAP after seeing work done by Kejriwal govt: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Friday said many people are joining the his party inspired by the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal led government in the national capital.

Retired judicial officer Sukhbir Singh Malhotra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Sisodia.

''It is mission of the Aam Aadmi Party that people of this nation receive the best education and healthcare facilities. The vision to provide the best services to the people of Delhi, that our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believed in, has now become a reality. I welcome Sukhbir Singh into our party with the hope that he furthers this people-centric vision of AAP,'' Sisodia said.

Some other persons, including members of BSP and Congress, joined the AAP in the presence of party MLA Raghav Chadha.

People are joining AAP influenced by the ''historical work'' of the Kejriwal government in all areas including schools, hospitals, electricity, water, road, transport and WiFi, Chadha said.

