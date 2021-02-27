Left Menu

DA case filed against BJP leader's husband;sparks war of words

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:38 IST
DA case filed against BJP leader's husband;sparks war of words

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against the husband of Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh, an official said on Saturday.

The case against Kishore Jagannath Wagh was filed on February 12 following an open enquiry in a bribery case, he said.

''It was found that 90.24 per cent of his assets were disproportionate. He has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,'' he said.

Wagh was working as a medical records librarian at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial hospital at Parel in Central Mumbai, he said.

On July 5, 2016, a case had been registered against the medical superintendent of the hospital Gajanan Bhagat, its medical records librarian Wagh and a private person Sandeep Kamble for demanding and accepting bribe, he said.

''A raid was conducted at Wagh's residence in connection with the investigation of the case and an open enquiry was initiated against him on February 11, 2017,'' he said.

Based on the inquiry report, a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Wagh, the official said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pravin Darekar alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is indulging in revenge politics by implicating the husband of Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh in a false case.

''Chitra Wagh has been vocal against state forest minister and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod for last some weeks.

Invoking an old case against her husband and filing a fresh case against him is revenge politics. This is highly unfair,'' the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council said.

A 23-year-old woman died after falling from a building in Hadapsar area of Pune on February 8. Some social media posts and the opposition BJP have alleged that Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod was linked to her death.

''It is evident that the Shiv Sena-led MVA government is targeting Wagh. She has been trying to raise her voice over a woman's death...But this is a misuse of the state machinery,'' he said.

Countering the BJP's argument, Congress's state spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, ''The case against Kishor Wagh had been filed by then BJP government in 2016. The probe was going on...it should not be politicised the way BJP is trying to do.'' NCP leader Rupali Chakankar said, ''The case was filed in 2016 and you should give time to police to perform their duty. If the police have found some important details, they are taking the investigation ahead.'' Chitra Wagh, who was earlier with the NCP, had quit the party ahead of the state assembly polls in 2019. She was state NCP's women's wing president at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League ISL League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at t...

11 detained from Noida guest house over suspected sex racket

Eleven people, including four women, were detained on Saturday following a police raid at a Noida guest house, allegedly involved in running a prostitution racket, an official said.The guest house is located in the residential Sector 12 whe...

Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital. He also reviewed the arrangements for bye-elections to 5 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD - Rohin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021