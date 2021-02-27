TMC sets up drop boxes for candidature, donation at party office for commoners

Left Menu

Keeping in view the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has set up four boxes for commoners at its party office in Kolkata's Topsia so that individuals can walk-in with their bio-data and drop their candidature in the bio-data box.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Keeping in view the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has set up four boxes for commoners at its party office in Kolkata's Topsia so that individuals can walk-in with their bio-data and drop their candidature in the bio-data box.

The party did this to keep up with the transparency and to reach people. Three separate drop boxes are also kept for donation purpose with facilities of bond, cheque and cash.

"TMC is a people's party and individuals who want to get associated with the party or contest elections are always welcome. Hence, we have put the candidature drop boxes and interestingly many have come forward and dropped in their candidature here," a TMC party source said. "We do not know the exact number yet as the boxes are locked. However, we see many people coming forward to drop their bio-data," the source added.

With election dates for West Bengal Assembly polls have been announced on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the Election Commission's decision to bifurcate the polls into eight phases and alleged that it was being done to suit the convenience of the Bharatiya Janata Party. West Bengal will see elections for 294 assembly seats in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

