To conduct TN Assembly polls, Rs 100 plus cr needed: Dy CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:23 IST
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday told the Assembly that Rs 102.93 crore is needed for holding the April 6 assembly elections.

''I would like to highlight that Rs 102.93 crore is required for the conduct of the Assembly election, of which a sum of Rs 102.38 crore has been provided in the Supplementary Estimates,'' he told the House presenting the Final Supplementary Estimates for 2020-21.

The provision has been made under the Public department and the remaining amount would be met by re-appropriation within the grant, he said.

Placing the Final Supplementary Estimates for Rs 21,172.82 crore, Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio said it includes various items of additional expenditure necessitated on government account in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and other urgent requirements.

''I strongly believe that democratic norms need to be observed. As the Election Commission has announced the general election for TN Legislative Assembly yesterday, it would not be appropriate for me to specifically mention some of the important items of expenditure which is the normal practice,'' he noted.

He said for all items of expenditure, necessary Government Orders and sanctions have already been issued or these are ongoing schemes.

''None of these, which is being included in the Final Supplementary Estimates is a new announcement or a new item of expenditure.'' Later, after Pannerselvam's reply to the general discussion on the interim budget for 2021-22, and passage of Appropriation Bill and Vote on Account, Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the House sine die.

