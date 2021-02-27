Left Menu

Rajasthan: Congress puts up united face ahead of Assembly bypolls

Ahead of the bypolls to four Assembly seats, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan put up a united face with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot flying together in a helicopter and addressing two farmer mahapanchayats on Saturday.It was in July last year that Pilot had revolted against Gehlot, resulting in a political crisis in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 21:59 IST
Rajasthan: Congress puts up united face ahead of Assembly bypolls
On the other hand, Health minister Raghu Sharma said the Congress is united under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the bypolls to four Assembly seats, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan put up a united face with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot flying together in a helicopter and addressing two farmer mahapanchayats on Saturday.

It was in July last year that Pilot had revolted against Gehlot, resulting in a political crisis in the state. The month-long crisis had ended after the intervention of party leader Rahul Gandhi. Gehlot and Pilot, along with AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, flew in a helicopter from Jaipur and addressed the rallies in Bikaner's Dungargarh and Chittorgarh's Matrakundiya.

It is the first time since the 2019 Lok sabha elections when Gehlot and Pilot travelled by air together.

Both leaders were seen together during Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Rajasthan recently. Maken and Dotasra shared the photo of all the four sitting in a chopper on Twitter. Commenting on the photo, BJP state president Satish Poonia said Gehlot was smiling but what ''pain'' Pilot was hiding. People of the state have been paying the price of this smile for the past two and a half years, Poonia tweeted. On the other hand, Health minister Raghu Sharma said the Congress is united under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

With the "mahapanchayats" on Saturday, the Congress launched the party's campaign for the bypolls to Sujangarh (Churu), Sahada (Bhilwara), Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Rajsamand assembly seats.

While the mahapanchayat in Dungargarh was close to the Sujangarh constituency in Churu, the mahapanchayat in Matrikundiya of Chittorgarh was near the other three Assembly seats. The bypolls were necessitated by the demise of sitting MLAs Kailash Trivedi (Sahada), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Vallabhnagar), Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (Sujangarh) and Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand).

Barring the Rajsamand seat, which was held by BJP leader Kiran Maheshari, the other three were held by the Congress. While Meghwal, who was a minister in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, had died due to a brain stroke, Trivedi, Maheshwari and Shaktawat died from coronavirus. At present, the ruling Congress has 104 MLAs and the BJP 71 in the 200-member Assembly. Thirteen are independents, while the RLP has 3 MLAs, BTP 2, CPI (M) 2 and the RLD 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021