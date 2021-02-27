Atmanirbhar Bharat isn't exclusivist India: Union Minister

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI): 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is not an exclusivist India, but about a self-reliant India and being attached with the world, said senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

Delivering a talk on 'Towards Building Atmanirbhar Bharat- the Role of Graduates' organised by here by the party's Telangana unit, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inviting all from the world to invest in India, manufacture in India and sell with pride as 'Made in India.' This is the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' he said.

''It is not about isolation. It is not Indias thinking,'' he further said.

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is a self-reliant India and being attached with the world, he said adding 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is about more exports and fewer imports.

Javadekar said no corruption charges have been levelled against a single Minister in the Narendra Modi government ''It is seven years of our government being in place.

There has not been a single corruption allegation against anyone Minister and we have made it possible and this is what people wanted,'' Javadekar said.

He further said under the previous UPA dispensation, there was news on bomb explosions in different states. There is no such news (of bomb explosions) in the last seven years (under BJP), he said adding the middle-class want law and order and peace only then progress can happen.

He said the Modi government has launched several welfare schemes and they have been benefiting all sections of society.

He expressed hope that the prices of petroleum would come down.

Javadekar said the BJP took the country to newer heights and described the ruling TRS in Telangana, Congress, and the Telugu Desam as single-family parties.

For BJP, it is the nation first and that's why its candidates are winning across the country, he said.

Javadekar exuded confidence that the two candidates of BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming polls to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates' constituency.

Biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the two Graduates' constituencies would be held on March 14.

He said the BJP would win the forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal.

''The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in 2019 and its vote-share too increased and this needs to be done everywhere -- in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam where elections are to be held,'' he said.

Similarly, polls would happen in other states also in the coming years and BJP would continue to grow, he said.

''Some people say UPA was in power for 10 years. I want to tell you we have come to be for more time.

Modiji will take the country forward,'' he said.

Later, replying to a query by reporters on the statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding holding ofthe Assembly election in the state in eight phases, Javadekar said it is the Election Commission that decides on how many phases the polls are to be conducted in.

''Actually, Mamataji, it is a certificate to you how you ruined the situation and how law and order have deteriorated and for that, it (holding polls in eight phases) has been done,'' he said.

