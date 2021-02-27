Left Menu

Ahead of Assam Assembly polls, BJP's ally Bodoland Peoples' Front joins hands Congress-led coalition

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) on Saturday announced to join the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led alliance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:41 IST
Ahead of Assam Assembly polls, BJP's ally Bodoland Peoples' Front joins hands Congress-led coalition
BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary (file pic/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) on Saturday announced to join the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led alliance. "To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with the MAHAJATH," BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary said in a statement on Facebook.

"BPF shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. In the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections, BPF shall work hand to hand with the MAHAJATH," Mohilary added. BPF will now be a part of the Mahajath which comprises of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM).

In Assam, Assembly elections on 126 seats shall be held in three phases from March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2. In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats.

Congress, which ran the state for three straight terms under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, could manage to win only 26 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021