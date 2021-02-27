Left Menu

During Congress' tenure, India lost Aksai chin, large areas of our territory: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday slammed the Congress, saying India lost Aksai chin and Tibet, and large areas of the country's territory were captured by China during their tenure.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:59 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday slammed the Congress, saying India lost Aksai chin and Tibet, and large areas of the country's territory were captured by China during their tenure. "During Congress' tenure, we lost Aksai chin and Tibet, and large areas of ours were captured by China. This is for the first time that China had to go back," said Prakash Javadekar in Hyderabad.

"Disengagement has happened. We have all witnessed this and we are proud of our Army," he added. This comes as the disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Lake was completed by India and China and further disengagement is underway at other friction points. The armies of both India and China have agreed to disengagement in few areas and military troops have also been removed to maintain a status of pre-face-off that happened last year.

India and China have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese Army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. Talking about the recent anniversary of the Balakot airstrike, Javadekar said," I was in Rajasthan during election time. One of the voters said that we will vote for BJP because this government, unlike the previous government, has managed to bring our pilot (Abhinandan Varthaman) in 24 hours."

Varthaman's plane had crossed over to the Pakistani side during a dogfight with Pakistani planes on February 27, 2019, a day after the airstrikes. Abhinandan returned to India from the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019. He was later awarded Vir Chakra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

