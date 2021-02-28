NDA will form next govt in Puducherry, says Amit Shah

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to form next government under the leadership of BJP in Puducherry in the upcoming elections, adding that Congress party is disintegrating not only in Puducherry but across the country due to dynasticism.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:22 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally in Puducherry. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to form next government under the leadership of BJP in Puducherry in the upcoming elections, adding that Congress party is disintegrating not only in Puducherry but across the country due to dynasticism. Addressing a public rally ahead of assembly elections in the Union Territory Puducherry's Karaikal district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shah said, "Based on my political experience, I say that the NDA government is going to be formed under the leadership of BJP in Puducherry in the next elections."

This land of Puducherry is a very holy land. Mahakavi Subramania Bharati has resided here for a long time and when Sri Aurobindo started his spiritual journey, he preferred Puducherry to begin his future life from this place. After Modi became Prime Minister, we were striving that Puducherry should become a model state in the entire country, he added.

"The Prime Minister took steps for the all-round development of the state by sending 115 schemes here. But the government here did not allow these schemes to hit the ground," he said. The Congress is alleging that the BJP toppled their government here.

"You had made such a person as the Chief Minister of the state,who lied in front of his supreme leader even in translation," the BJP leader said. Slamming the oldest party, Shah said, "With so many big leaders joining BJP, the Congress party is disintegrating not only in Puducherry but across the country due to dynasticism."

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. Of the 30 Assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry. (ANI)

