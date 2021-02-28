People of Bengal will teach Mamata a lesson in assembly polls for her arrogance: ISF chief

People of Bengal will teach Mamata a lesson in assembly polls for her arrogance: ISF chiefPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:02 IST
The Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Abbas Siddiqui, on Sunday vowed to defeat the TMC and BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that people of the state would teach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ''a lesson for her arrogance''.
Proclaiming support for the Left Front and its allies in the state, Siddiqui said Bengal will get the better of the BJP and ''its B-team Mamata Banerjee'' in the polls.
Mamata and her TMC has destroyed democracy and unleashed anarchy. They will pay for it in the elections,'' Siddiqui said, addressing a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds here.
The ISF has sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front for the assembly elections, while talks with the Congress are underway.
The Election Commission of India had on Friday announced an eight-phase polls in West Bengal, which will commence on March 27 and conclude on April 29.
