Left Menu

People of Bengal will teach Mamata a lesson in assembly polls for her arrogance: ISF chief

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:02 IST
People of Bengal will teach Mamata a lesson in assembly polls for her arrogance: ISF chief

The Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Abbas Siddiqui, on Sunday vowed to defeat the TMC and BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that people of the state would teach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ''a lesson for her arrogance''.

Proclaiming support for the Left Front and its allies in the state, Siddiqui said Bengal will get the better of the BJP and ''its B-team Mamata Banerjee'' in the polls.

Mamata and her TMC has destroyed democracy and unleashed anarchy. They will pay for it in the elections,'' Siddiqui said, addressing a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds here.

The ISF has sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front for the assembly elections, while talks with the Congress are underway.

The Election Commission of India had on Friday announced an eight-phase polls in West Bengal, which will commence on March 27 and conclude on April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM reaches Gairsain for state Assembly session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reached the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state Assembly session which will begin from tomorrow. The Uttarakhand assembly will meet on March 1 for its first session of this ...

UN Human Rights Office says 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the militarys seizure of power, and a UN human rights official said it had credible information that 18 people were killed and 3...

Govt examining incentives required by toy industry: Official

The government wants Indian toys to achieve both quality and competitiveness and is exploring what kind of incentives are required by the toy industry, a top official said on Sunday. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion...

Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local bodies polls

Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to Gujarats 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats that were held in a largely peaceful manner on Sunday, barring an incident of booth capturing and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021