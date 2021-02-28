Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM12 MH-MINISTER Maharashtra minister linked to woman's death resigns Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod, facing flak from the opposition BJP after being linked to a woman's death, on Sunday resigned from the state cabinet.

BOM13 MH-VIRUS-HINGOLI-CURFEW Maha COVID-19 surge: Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7 Aurangabad: In the wake of a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Hingoli, the local administration has decided to impose curfew in the district from March 1 to 7.

BOM8 MH-VICE CHANCELLORS-RESIGN 2 VCs resign in Maha, ABVP alleges government interference Mumbai: Two vice chancellors of universities in Maharashtra have abruptly quit their posts before the end of their tenure and submitted their resignations to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

BOM11 MP-LD WOMAN-LAKE-MODI Woman elated as PM lauds her for reviving dried lake in MP Bhopal/Chhatarpur: Babita Rajput, hailing from a village in Madhya Pradesh, has been delighted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday lauded her for reviving a dried lake near her place by channelising rain water into it.

BOM6 GJ-FARMER-GUIDE-MODI Gujarat farmer, woman guide find mention in PM's radio show Ahmedabad: Kamraj Chaudhary, a progressive farmer from Gujarat's Patan district who grows drumsticks using micro- irrigation and organic farming techniques, came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

BOM2 MH-BUDGET SESSION Budget session of Maharashtra Legislature from Monday Mumbai: The Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin on Monday under the shadow of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, and is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition BJP expected to corner the state government over various issues.

BOM1 GJ-LOCAL POLLS-VOTING Voting underway for local bodies polls in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Elections to Gujarat's 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are being held on Sunday across 36,000 polling booths in the state.

BOM9 CG-ELEPHANT ATTACK-DEATH C'garh: Man killed by wild elephant during bid to click selfie Raigarh: A 21-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday when he was trying to take a selfie with the animal, a forest official said.

BES7 MH-SOCIAL-MEDIA-COPS Beware of online pitfalls, Mumbai cops' advisory tells people Mumbai: The cyber wing of Mumbai police on Sunday issued a social media advisory asking people not to share personal information with strangers online and to ensure the internet activities of their children is monitored.

BES8 MH-WOMAN-DEATH Mentally unwell woman killed by an inmate in Pune facility Pune: A 33-year-old woman housed in a facility for those with mental ailments was killed after she was pushed off the second floor by another inmate, Pune police said on Sunday.

