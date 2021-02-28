Left Menu

Kerala NCP president TP Peethambaran has no authority to suspend me, says Jayan Puthenpurackal

Suspended member of National Committee of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Jayan Puthenpurackal on Sunday said that the leadership of NCP must be changed.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:02 IST
NCP Kerala State President TP Peethambaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala state president TP Peethambaran's action is dictatorial and should step down from his post, he said.

"There must be a change in leadership. The state president's action is dictatorial. TP Peethambaran should step down as President. The Chief Minister informed Praful Patel that NCP will not get an assembly seat of Pala and a Rajya Sabha seat. But still, the President is not telling the total seats for the NCP in the assembly election. He continues to deceive party workers and the people," said Puthenpurackal. Puthenpurackal claimed that the state president has no authority to suspends him and he has sent his complaint to the in-charge Praful Patel along with NCP president Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule.

"The state president has no authority to suspend me. I sent complaints on this to Praful Patel, who is in charge of Kerala, and also sent them to Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. I got a reply from them. Praful Patel has already told the state president that my suspension should be withdrawn immediately," he added. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

