Power not our goal but a medium to reach out to last man in line: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said power is not the goal of his party but a medium to reach out to the last man in the line. Inaugurating a newly built party office in Varanasi, Nada said this was only the hardware. ''The software which we have to install in this is our workers. This office will become a medium to inculcate best values,'' Nadda said. He also inaugurated another office in Allahabad through video conferencing. Addressing party workers, Nadda said, ''Power is not our goal but a medium and our target is the development of the last person in the line.'' ''We have not entered politics for power but to take India to the pinnacle of glory. After coming to power, our target is to change fortune of India, change its image and take it forward towards development,'' the BJP chief added. Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, said to run an organization, ''karyakarta"''(worker), ''karyakarni'' (executive body), ''karyakram'' (program) and ''karyalaya'' (office) are needed. ''Those who got an opportunity to join the BJP, I consider them as fortunate. The party has become a medium to bring transformation in the country,'' he added. Taking a dig at the Opposition, the BJP said all parties in the country have become parties of families. ''But in the BJP, it is the party that has become a family,'' he said. Nadda also claimed that the BJP has never seen a downfall since the days of the Jana Sangh. ''We transformed adversity into opportunity in the time of crisis,'' he said. Recalling his college days, the BJP chief said, ''People used to say that Nadda, you are a right person in the wrong party. I used to say that there is nothing right or wrong. If principles are right, then we will prove to be right today or tomorrow. Today, I ask them who is right? who is wrong?'' In a reference to the Left parties, the BJP chief said, ''Our Comrade friends used to say Nadda, there will be a revolution. I used to tell them that India is a country of saints. Evolution takes place here, not revolution. This thing has to be understood.'' The BJP chief told party workers that they aim to build 80 offices in the state, of which 53 have been built and by October, the rest will be ready. The Union government has worked to bring farmers to the mainstream, he said, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured farmers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)