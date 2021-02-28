Cong, AIUDF are like Mughals; need to be defeated: BJYM chief in Assam

Likening the opposition Congress and the AIUDF to the Mughals, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya on Sunday claimed that the two parties need to be defeated in the upcoming assembly polls to save the language, culture and heritage of Assam.

The Congress has formed an alliance with Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and other parties against the BJP-led coalition in the state.

Advertisement

''The Congress has become a follower of Badruddin Ajmal. The Congress and the AIUDF cannot save the Assamese culture. Today, the Congress or Badruddin's party represent only the Mughals. They don't represent us,'' Surya said at a meeting of the BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP.

''We have to resolve that to save the language, culture and heritage of Assam and to strengthen the pillar of Hindutva, we have to defeat all these Mughals. The way Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughals, all the BJYM members have to defeat and throw these Mughals out,'' the BJP MP said.

In the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, Ahom general Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughal force led by Raja Ramsingh-I. The BJP had termed the 2016 Assembly polls as the ''last battle of Saraighat'' to defeat the former chief minister Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government.

Surya claimed that the Congress does not have any policy at this moment to protect the state's culture, language and heritage.

According to the 2011 Census, Assam has a total Muslim population of 1.07 crore, which is 34.22 per cent of the total 3.12 crore residents in the state. The number of Hindus is 1.92 crore, which is 61.47 per cent of the population.

Elections to the northeastern state will be conducted in three phases - on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)