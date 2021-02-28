Left Menu

MP: Ex-Hindu Mahasabha corporator's induction triggers Cong infighting

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:18 IST
MP: Ex-Hindu Mahasabha corporator's induction triggers Cong infighting

Differences in the Madhya Pradesh Congress have surfaced over the induction of a former Hindu Mahasabha corporator into the grand old party as a group of partymen on Sunday poured gangajal on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here to ''purify'' it a day after being garlanded by him.

The infighting within the party has come to the fore ahead of the civic polls.

The induction of Babulal Chourasia, who was reportedly involved in installing a bust of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse at the Hindu Mahasabha's office here a few years back, into the Congress on Tuesday, has ruffled some feathers in the party, with former Union minister Arun Yadav and his supporters opposing the move.

MP Congress secretary Rupesh Yadav, along with his supporters reached Phool Bagh here and sprinkled, what he said was gangajal on the Mahatma's statue, garlanded it and paid tributes.

His supporters chanted the slogans of ''Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe'' and ''Godse murdabad'' After ''purifying'' the statue, he said, ''Chourasia was a Congressman earlier. But for political ambitions, he had joined the Hindu Mahasabha and worshipped Gandhiji's assassin Godse.'' ''Change of heart of such a person was impossible. He has returned to the Congress to fulfil his political cravings.

Such a person can't be a Gandhian,'' he said.

He said their leader and former MP Congress chief Arun Yadav has already opposed Chourasia's re-induction.

Chourasia, who had quit the Congress six years back, before re-joining.

On his re-induction in the Congress , Chourasia has termed his return ''homecoming'' and claimed that the Hindu Mahasabha leaders had earlier misled him and made him perform the puja of Godse''s bust.

On the issue of Godse temple, he claimed, ''The Hindu Mahasabha leaders misled me and made me perform the puja of Godse's bust.

It was a mistake and for the last two-and-a-half years I have not participated in any of its programmes.

Two days ago, Arun Yadav had tweeted ''Bapu ham sharminda hai (Bapu, we are ashamed).'' According to sources, Chourasia had quit the Congress after Arun Yadav, the then state party chief, denied him ticket to contest the Gwalior Municipal Corporation polls following sharp differences with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to proclaim himself the future of the Republican Party in speech

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. I stand befo...

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021