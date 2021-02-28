MP: Ex-Hindu Mahasabha corporator's induction triggers Cong infighting

Differences in the Madhya Pradesh Congress have surfaced over the induction of a former Hindu Mahasabha corporator into the grand old party as a group of partymen on Sunday poured gangajal on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here to ''purify'' it a day after being garlanded by him.

The infighting within the party has come to the fore ahead of the civic polls.

The induction of Babulal Chourasia, who was reportedly involved in installing a bust of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse at the Hindu Mahasabha's office here a few years back, into the Congress on Tuesday, has ruffled some feathers in the party, with former Union minister Arun Yadav and his supporters opposing the move.

MP Congress secretary Rupesh Yadav, along with his supporters reached Phool Bagh here and sprinkled, what he said was gangajal on the Mahatma's statue, garlanded it and paid tributes.

His supporters chanted the slogans of ''Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe'' and ''Godse murdabad'' After ''purifying'' the statue, he said, ''Chourasia was a Congressman earlier. But for political ambitions, he had joined the Hindu Mahasabha and worshipped Gandhiji's assassin Godse.'' ''Change of heart of such a person was impossible. He has returned to the Congress to fulfil his political cravings.

Such a person can't be a Gandhian,'' he said.

He said their leader and former MP Congress chief Arun Yadav has already opposed Chourasia's re-induction.

Chourasia, who had quit the Congress six years back, before re-joining.

On his re-induction in the Congress , Chourasia has termed his return ''homecoming'' and claimed that the Hindu Mahasabha leaders had earlier misled him and made him perform the puja of Godse''s bust.

On the issue of Godse temple, he claimed, ''The Hindu Mahasabha leaders misled me and made me perform the puja of Godse's bust.

It was a mistake and for the last two-and-a-half years I have not participated in any of its programmes.

Two days ago, Arun Yadav had tweeted ''Bapu ham sharminda hai (Bapu, we are ashamed).'' According to sources, Chourasia had quit the Congress after Arun Yadav, the then state party chief, denied him ticket to contest the Gwalior Municipal Corporation polls following sharp differences with him.

