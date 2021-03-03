Left Menu

Harris speaks with Morrison; reaffirms strength of US-Aus alliance

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:42 IST
Harris speaks with Morrison; reaffirms strength of US-Aus alliance

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over phone with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed opportunities for further bilateral cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China and Myanmar.

This was Harris's first phone call with a leader from the Asia Pacific region.

Harris and Morrison also agreed on the importance of working together, alongside other allies and partners, on promoting economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and advancing democratic values globally, the White House said in a readout of the call on Tuesday.

They pledged to further US-Australia cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, it said.

During the call, she reaffirmed the strength of the US-Australia alliance.

“The vice president and the prime minister discussed opportunities for further cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Burma, and other regional issues,” the White House said.

The Biden administration is facing an assertive China, which is flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific and posing a threat to the countries in the region.

The Biden administration has been urging the international community to ramp up pressure on Myanmar's military to restore democracy.

The February 1 coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. It came the day a newly-elected Parliament was supposed to take office. Ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party would have been installed for a second five-year term, but instead she was detained along with President Win Myint and other senior officials.

After becoming the vice president, Harris has so far spoken over phone with five global leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls U.S. sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

Russias Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a hostile anti-Russian lunge and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties.In P...

SpiceJet ties-up with WheelTug for reserving electric taxi system production slots

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has tied-up with WheelTug Plc for reserving 400 production slots for the electric taxi system.The application of such a system helps move an aircraft forward or backward without powering its engi...

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters. Pressure is...

U.S. working with allies on COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China- FT

The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021