U.S. designates Ukraine's Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption -State Dept.

Former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy has been designated as ineligible to enter the United States over alleged corruption, the State Department said on Friday.

"While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about Kolomoyskyy’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. Kolomoyskyy's wife and children were also designated, rendering all of them ineligible for entry into the United States.

Advertisement

"The United States stands with Ukrainians and remains vigilant against corruption," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet. The United States alleges that Kolomoyskyy was involved in corruption in 2014 and 2015, including using his office as a governor for personal benefit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)