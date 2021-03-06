Biden backs jobless assistance deal in COVID-19 relief bill -White House

Biden backs jobless assistance deal in COVID-19 relief bill -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 07:48 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden supports a compromise agreement on jobless assistance reached by the Senate Democrats, the White House said on Friday.
Consideration over Biden's coronavirus relief bill had been stalled for hours amid a dispute over that provision in the legislation.
