Transshipment port will not come up in Kanyakumari, asserts CM

PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:53 IST
AIADMK top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday asserted that a container port would not come up here and slammed the DMK and its ally Congress for spreading 'lies' that the project was in the works.

The DMK 2006-11 regime symbolised darkness for the state due to severe power cuts and no one knew when electricity supply would be restored and at what time outage would occur, he said in his campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Development could be witnessed only with uninterrupted power supply and since the AIADMK government has ensured electricity distribution without any hassle for all, more and more industries were now setting up shop, he said.

Canvassing votes for Pon Radhakrishnan, ally BJP's nominee for the by-election from the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha segment, the chief minister urged the people to vote for the 'lotus' symbol as the saffron party is in power at the Centre and it would help implement welfare measures for the region.

The DMK and Congress parties were engaged in 'spreading lies' that efforts were on towards setting up a container terminal in Kanyakumari district, he claimed.

''They are enacting a drama to get people's votes.

Container port will not be set up in Kanyakumari district and the AIADMK government has made this clear. I repeat again and again, a container transshipment port will not come up here,'' he asserted.

Campaigning from an open van, accompanied by Radhakrishnan, Palaniswami claimed Opposition's disinformation propaganda was aimed at creating a sense of fear among the fishermen community and to get their votes.

''The fishermen and Kanyakumari people should hence think and vote.A special officer was appointed for the project. However, following representations that the project should be shelved, the initiative was dropped. DMK and Congress parties are adept in hoodwinking the people,'' the Chief Minister said.

The Centre had given its in-principle nod on July 5, 2016 for setting up a major port at Enayam near Colachel in this district, but it was dropped due to opposition from fishermen and others.

Another location, near Kovalam was later chosen, which is also seeing resistance from a section of the local people.

Palaniswami sought votes for candidates of his party and allies as well including P Ramesh (Colachel-BJP), N Dhalavai Sundaram (Kanyakumari-AIADMK), T John Thangam (Padmanabhapuram-AIADMK) and R Jayaseelan (Vilvancode-BJP) in this district.

