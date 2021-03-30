PM Modi wishes Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished good health and speedy recovery to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who has tested positive for COVID-19. ''Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family's good health @OmarAbdullah,'' Modi tweeted. The prime minister's tweet came after Omar Abdullah, also a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, informed people through Twitter about his father's diagnosis. ''My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,'' he said.

