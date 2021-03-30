Left Menu

AIUDF,ISF and IUML 'new secular syndicate' of Cong: Naqvi Enaxi Saikia Barua

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:45 IST
AIUDF,ISF and IUML 'new secular syndicate' of Cong: Naqvi Enaxi Saikia Barua

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday termed the All India United Democratic Front in Assam, Indian Secular Front in West Bengal and Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala as the ''new secular syndicate of the Congress''.

Naqvi, who is here to campaign in the Assam Assembly elections, told PTI in an exclusive interview, ''This new secular syndicate is the height of hypocrisy of the Congress.'' Congress is partnering with the three parties mentioned in the ongoing elections in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala respectively.

The assembly elections in the four states including Assam and Union Territory of Puducherry is a battle for mandate between ''communal vote bank owners'' and ''inclusive development practitioners'',asserted the union Minorities Affairs minister.

When asked about winning prospect of his party, he exuded confidence that the Assam election results will be ''good'' for the BJP which will form government again for the second time.

Naqvi said Assam has achieved newer heights of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the last five years as well as due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''determination of inclusive development'' ending ''appeasement politics''.

''The impact of remarkable changes by Modi in political work culture are being witnessed on every front - be it economy, national security, internal security and foreign affairs'', he said appreciating the prime minister's efforts.

Saying the prime minister is synonymous with ''good governance and inclusive development'', the union minister said the Modi government has made every section of the society an equal partner in progress with the commitment to ''reform, perform and transform''.

Stating that the Modi government is dedicated to welfare of villages, farmers, youths, poor and downtrodden, he said each scheme is focussed on empowerment of the last needy person of the society.

''Be it farmers, youths, soldiers and women, the Modi government has been working with complete honesty for socio- economic and educational empowerment of every section of the society'', the minister said.

Asked to highlights achievements of the Modi government during the last six years benefitting people, Naqvi replied the government has provided two crore houses to poor; Kisan Samman Nidhi to 10 crore farmers; free gas cylinders to more than eight crore needy women under Ujjwala Yojana; Mudra Yojana has benefitted more than 28 crore people.

Electricity to thousands of deprived villages; free medical treatment to 1.69 crore people under Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana; 8.9 crore farmers provided benefits of Fasal Bima Yojana;more than six lakh villages of the country made open defecation free; benefit to 42 crore people through PM Jan Dhan Yojana were the other achievements,he added.

Speaking about the prime minister leading the fight against coronavirus pandemic from the front, Naqvi said Modi has turned a disaster into an opportunity to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

During coronavirus challenges the Modi government provided free ration to more than 80 crore people; about Rs 90,000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of more than 41 crore needy people; Rs 1500 deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore women; Rs 19,000 crore given under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to more than 10 crore farmers,he noted.

Saying ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' package worth Rs 20 lakh crore was given to various sectors, the minister said more than 60 lakh migrant labourers could reach back their home states during COVID-19 through Shramik Special Trains, besides the government giving Rs 17,000 crore to the states under State Disaster Relief Fund for providing assistance to the migrant labourers.

An estimated 79.97 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 47 assembly constituencies during the first phase of polling in Assam on Saturday.

Elections to 39 seats will be held in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-PayPal launches crypto checkout service

PayPal Holdings Inc will announce later on Tuesday that it has started allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of its online merchants globally, a move that could significantly boost use of digital as...

In Archer's absence, Morris ready for added responsibility of leading RR pace attack

IPL auctions most expensive buy Chris Morris says leading the Rajasthan Royals pace attack in the absence of injured Jofra Archer in the upcoming IPL will be an added responsibility but it doesnt change his role in the team.In a major blow ...

City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

The City of London financial center, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the Citys political leader said on Tuesday. Cat...

HPCL following repealed law to make scheme for allotting dealerships to disabled: plea in HC

A plea in the Delhi High Court has claimed that state-run oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL was still following repealed law to make scheme for allotting dealerships to disabled. The plea said that the oil-PSU was adherin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021