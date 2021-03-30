Goa session adjourned before schedule as model code kicks in

The ongoing session of the Goa Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday before schedule on account of the model code of conduct coming into force for the forthcoming municipal elections in the state.

This decision was taken in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly in the afternoon, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The session was supposed to be held till April 16.

''Since the model code of conduct for the municipal elections has come into force, it is decided in BAC meeting to curtail the ongoing Assembly session. It will begin on July 19,'' Sawant said.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat who moved the resolution in the BAC meeting along with other Opposition members echoed Sawant.

As per the schedule announced by the Goa Election Commission, five municipal councils will go to the polls on April 23.

During the current session, the CM presented Budget 2021-22 on March 24, which is yet to be passed.

On Tuesday, the House passed the vote-on-account for various departments.

