West Bengal polls: Ex-cricketer and BJP candidate Ashok Dinda gets Y+ security

Former cricketer and BJP candidate from Moyna Ashok Dinda has been provided Y+ security after the alleged attack on him by unidentified people on Tuesday ahead of the second phase of voting in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:19 IST
West Bengal polls: Ex-cricketer and BJP candidate Ashok Dinda gets Y+ security
Former cricketer Ashok Dinda. Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer and BJP candidate from Moyna Ashok Dinda has been provided Y+ security after the alleged attack on him by unidentified people on Tuesday ahead of the second phase of voting in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. According to BJP sources, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide security to the former cricketer.

Dinda was returning after the poll campaign when a mob surrounded his car near Moyna Bazaar and hurdled stones on Tuesday. The glass of his car windows was broken and he suffered injuries on his shoulder. The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the attack. Polling for the Moyna assembly constituency will be held on April 1 in the second phase.

In phase-II, 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. The first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections was held on Saturday with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout.

The polling for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state assembly will be held on April 6. The elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

