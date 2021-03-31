Kremlin says fears Ukrainian side could restart civil war in eastern Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was worried by the situation in eastern Ukraine, fearing the Ukrainian side could do something that would restart a civil war there.

President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday accused Ukraine of provoking an armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and failing to honor earlier agreements over its war-torn east, during a telephone call with France and Germany's leaders.

