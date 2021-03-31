Kremlin says fears Ukrainian side could restart civil war in eastern Ukraine

Kremlin says fears Ukrainian side could restart civil war in eastern UkraineReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:53 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was worried by the situation in eastern Ukraine, fearing the Ukrainian side could do something that would restart a civil war there.
President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday accused Ukraine of provoking an armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and failing to honor earlier agreements over its war-torn east, during a telephone call with France and Germany's leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- France
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- pro-Russian
- Kremlin
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
UPATE 1-AstraZeneca boss is in the "hot seat" over vaccine delays, France says
Ukraine accuses Russian hackers of new cyber attack
UPATE 1-AstraZeneca boss is in the "hot seat" over vaccine delays, France says
France says tactical problems, Iran internal situation slowing revival of nuclear talks
France's Sarkozy back in court, this time for illegal campaign financing