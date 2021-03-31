Turkish court sends back indictment on pro-Kurdish party on procedural grounds - Anadolu

Turkish court sends back indictment on pro-Kurdish party on procedural grounds - AnadoluReuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:15 IST
Turkey's top court sent back an indictment calling for the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.
The Constitutional Court ruled that the indictment had procedural omissions and returned it to the Court of Cassation, it said.
A top prosecutor had filed the lawsuit earlier this month demanding a ban on the HDP for alleged ties to Kurdish militants, as well as a five-year political ban on more than 600 members of the party.
