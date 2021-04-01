Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari asks Mamata 'aunty' not to indulge in hooliganism, show restraint

With voting for the second phase of Assembly polls underway, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to indulge in hooliganism.

Suvendu Adhikari asks Mamata 'aunty' not to indulge in hooliganism, show restraint
BJP candidate from Nandigram Assembly seat Suvendu Adhikari speaking to reporters on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika With voting for the second phase of Assembly polls underway, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to indulge in hooliganism.

"She should show some restraint as she is the Chief Minister. She uses filthy language for the Prime Minister. She is 66-year-old aunty," said the CM's-protege-turned-rival. He also warned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Bengal is part of India and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here to stay after May 2 when poll results would be declared.

The reaction came after Mamata reportedly issued a warning to those working against Trinamool by stating that they would beseech for a longer stay of Central forces post-May 2 implying TMC victory and action on those who worked against her. Adhikari, a former minister in TMC leader claimed that the Chief Minister violated the model code of conduct by addressing the media was a violation of the poll code.

"She addressed press illegally (meaning violated poll codes), even in Hoogly she named Nandigram and after that, on helipad, she addressed the press on Nandigram. Her efforts to influence voters will be in vain," said Adhikari. Clad in his trademark white kurta-pyjama, Adhikari appealed to voters to come out and vote as "every eye in the world is on Nandigram".

"Modi will also be here. This is part of India," Adhikari added when asked to respond to the warning while making an appeal to voters to endure 80 per cent to 85 per cent polling to be done. Suvendu, soon after coming out from the polling station after casting his vote, made an appeal to voters to exercise their franchise.

Confident and assured, Adhikari was thronged by media as the villagers of Nandnayakbar, where he cast his vote. The BJP candidate quoted Union Minister Amit Shah and credited him with accurate poll predictions while claiming his victory on the seat.

"I would tour the stations that may witness some 'gadbadi'. Appeasement politics will be beaten here" he said. He also reposed his faith in Central Police Forces.

"We expect that no repolling should be done, no violence should be done. Everyone is active, Central forces are here, 14 drones are being used, 76 booths are manned by the quick response team and other forces. I am happy that there would be peace. Everything should be left to the people," he stated. Voting in a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur is taking place in the second phase of the eight-phased assembly elections in West Bengal. (ANI)

