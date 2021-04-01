UDF candidate from Kochi tests positive for COVID-19

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Kochi and former Mayor Tony Chammany on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Dear brothers, sisters and UDF worker, you must know that I am Covid Positive. In my absence, I request you to continue the election activities. I am sure that you will be stronger, single-minded in the field of work even in my absence. We will soon recover from this stage," he tweeted (roughly translated from Malayalam).

Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday had reported 2,653 new COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

According to the state Health Department, 10,94,404 patients have recovered from the disease so far. The state has 25,249 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)