Left Menu

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

Japan's government said on Thursday it will impose emergency measures, such as shorter business hours and to ask people to work from home and refrain from activities like karaoke, in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 cases. Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Olympic torch events in the prefecture's main city should be canceled, a day after he raised alarm about an emerging fourth wave of infections.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:06 IST
Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's government said on Thursday it will impose emergency measures, such as shorter business hours and to ask people to work from home and refrain from activities like karaoke, in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 cases.

Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Olympic torch events in the prefecture's main city should be canceled, a day after he raised alarm about an emerging fourth wave of infections. The infection control measures will cover the prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo, and Miyagi and will last from April 5 until May 5, said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also heads the nation's COVID-19 response.

A final decision on enacting the measures will be made at a task force meeting headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga this afternoon. New infections in Osaka have exceeded those of the much larger metropolis of Tokyo in recent days. Osaka prefecture reported 599 new cases on Wednesday, close to the record of 654 in early January when the nation was gripped in its third and most deadly wave of the pandemic.

The new measures are based on a revised infection control law and can be applied to a narrower area than a state of emergency, which Suga declared for most of the country in early January. The controls allow regional governments to order businesses to shorten hours and to impose fines of 200,000 yen ($1,806.52) or publish the names of those that do not comply. Additionally, residents are being asked to telework and to refrain from activities like karaoke.

Osaka emerged early from the state of emergency but then experienced a sharp rebound in cases toward the end of March. "In Osaka in particular, the number of infected individuals in their 20 and 30 is increasing as people continue to go out at night," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday. "Reports of mutant strains are also increasing, and the contagion is expected to continue." ($1 = 110.7100 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Militants attack residence of BJP leader in Srinagar, policeman killed

A policeman was killed when militants fired upon the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, police said.BJP leader Anwar Ahmad, who is the partys district general secretary for Baramulla and in-charge for Kup...

UK and India long and enduring friendship takes a food-full step forward

New Delhi India, April 1 ANIBusinessWire India Food and beverage stakeholders are awakening to the growing likelihood of better international trade ties. It is motivating to note that, amidst unprecedented time where the sectorial economy h...

European stocks enter new quarter with small gains, chipmakers rally

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with small gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan eclipsed concerns of another COVID-19 wave with France imposing a third national lockdown.The pan-European STOXX...

Home Minister Amit Shah campaigns in Puducherry

Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a road show in Puducherry on Thursday to seek the support of voters for BJP candidates in the April 6 Assembly elections in the union territory here.Shah who arrivedat the airport in Lawspet here, dro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021