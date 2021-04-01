Yogi Adityanath govt will drag Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh:minister

Accusing the Congress of backing gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla on Thursday said the Yogi Adityanath government will ''drag'' him to his state from a Punjab jail.

Ansari, an MLA from Mau constituency, is allegedly involved in various cases of attempt to murder, murder, cheating and conspiracy apart from offences under the Gangsters Act, lodged in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters here, Swarup, minister of state for Parliamentary affairs, said, ''The DNA of Congress is standing with anti-social elements especially Islamic terrorists. As per its character, Congress is standing with Mukhtar Ansari.'' ''Yogi government will drag Ansari back from Punjab jail to Uttar Pradesh,'' he added.

''Ansari is involved in several cases and will get punishment as per court's order,'' the minister said.

He said the state government was taking stern action against those working against culture and traditions.

The Supreme Court had ordered on March 26 that Ansari be transferred to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail in two weeks.

Ansari's wife had on Wednesday written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing fears that her husband will be killed in a fake encounter while being transferred from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh following the Supreme Court direction.

