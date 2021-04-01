Why no anti-'love jihad' law in Kerala, asks Yogi Adityanath

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are supporting communal forces in Kerala and have failed to bring development to the state. He also attacked both fronts for not addressing the issue of "love jihad" in the state.

Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are supporting communal forces in Kerala and have failed to bring development to the state. He also attacked both fronts for not addressing the issue of "love jihad" in the state. While addressing a public rally in Alappuzha's Haripad, Adityanath said, "Both Congress and Communist Party, who have ruled the state since independence, have put the development of Kerala on a backfoot. The government machinery has failed entirely as you can see how the government has failed to address the COVID-19 situation in the state."

He slammed both the fronts for allegedly supporting "communal parties" in Kerala. "Congress and Muslim league are in alliance. Both fronts are supporting communal parties such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The jihadists are posing a huge threat to Kerala but UDF and LDF are turning a blind eye towards it," he said.

"We made an anti-'love jihad' law in Uttar Pradesh then why not in Kerala? In 2009, the Kerala High Court had called for a law to address the love jihad, why has no law been made by both parties?" he asked. The BJP leader alleged that the LDF and UDF are in a secret agreement to loot Kerala by diverting the funds given by the Centre to their party members and family.

"Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has been deeply involved in the gold smuggling case. To ensure the safety of women in Kerala, to ensure that the youth of Kerala get employment, to ensure fair returns to farmers and fishermen, elect BJP to power," he urged. Attacking the LDF-led government, he said, "The Kerala Public Service Commission PSC has been degraded to an agency that gives job to party cadres and family. Those who expected jobs through PSC rank are committing suicide."

He also said that the abrogation of Article 370 has helped the people of Jammu and Kashmir join the mainstream, "Today, the union territory is on the path to development," he said. Elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

