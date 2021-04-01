Left Menu

There's BJP wave in Bengal, we'll get more than 200 seats: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 200 seats in the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.

ANI | South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:25 IST
There's BJP wave in Bengal, we'll get more than 200 seats: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 200 seats in the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. Addressed an election rally in Jaynagar town of South 24 Parganas district, he said: "Some weeks ago, people of Bengal were saying that BJP will get more than 200 seats. But BJP's strong start in the first phase makes it clear that the voices of people have received God's blessing. BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal."

"During the second phase of voting today, people are reaching polling booths in large numbers. Everywhere, there is only BJP. There is a BJP wave in Bengal," he added. A voter turnout of over 60 per cent till 3 pm was registered in the second phase of polling which began this morning at 7 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pirlo may have Juve backing but slip-ups cannot continue

The Juventus players are behind him, as is the clubs hierarchy, but coach Andrea Pirlo must put a stop to any further slip-ups to start to win over the growing number of doubters.Pirlo has had plenty of time to analyse Juves last match a s...

US state refuses to lift yoga ban in schools after objection from conservatives

The US state of Alabama has blocked a yoga bill that would have lifted a decades-old ban on the popular age-old Indian practice in public schools after objections from conservative groups who feared that followers of Hinduism could engage i...

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmation

A spokesman for Yemens Houthis said on Thursday the group had attacked important targets in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh using four drones.There was no confirmation from the Saudi authorities. The Iran-aligned Houthis have rejected a ce...

UK sanctions Myanmar company linked to military

Britain sanctioned a conglomerate on Thursday that is linked to the Myanmar military.The sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation MEC come into effect immediately.The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021