There's BJP wave in Bengal, we'll get more than 200 seats: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 200 seats in the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. Addressed an election rally in Jaynagar town of South 24 Parganas district, he said: "Some weeks ago, people of Bengal were saying that BJP will get more than 200 seats. But BJP's strong start in the first phase makes it clear that the voices of people have received God's blessing. BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal."

"During the second phase of voting today, people are reaching polling booths in large numbers. Everywhere, there is only BJP. There is a BJP wave in Bengal," he added. A voter turnout of over 60 per cent till 3 pm was registered in the second phase of polling which began this morning at 7 am. (ANI)

